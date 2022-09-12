Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

GXE opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$330.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Gear Energy news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. In other Gear Energy news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. Also, Director Wilson Wang bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 979,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,253,894.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,968 shares of company stock worth $141,279 over the last three months.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

