GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GATX to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $96.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. GATX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GATX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

