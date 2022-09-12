Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $591,600.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,685,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 5.3 %

LPG stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.