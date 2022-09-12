Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $374.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.04. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $14,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

