Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR) to Issue $0.88 Dividend

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Dayton & Michigan Railroad Stock Performance
Shares of DMRR opened at $35.00 on Monday. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00.
