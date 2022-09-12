Contrasting Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 625.51 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.81 Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.24 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rivian Automotive and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Stellantis 0 5 7 0 2.58

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 75.47%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.33%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Stellantis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

