Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Buys $917,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $18.78 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

