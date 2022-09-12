Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,517 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

