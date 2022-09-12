Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.