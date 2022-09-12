Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,368 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 198,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

USMV stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

