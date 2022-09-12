Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 8,646 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Farmland Partners worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

FPI opened at $14.64 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,464.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

