Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of ePlus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,852,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,994,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,226,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,557,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 680,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 330,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.