Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.