Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $56.78 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

