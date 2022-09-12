Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

