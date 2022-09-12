Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 98 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $125.78 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.