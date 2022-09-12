Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CERE opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,605 shares of company stock worth $4,039,663 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

