Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$10.48 and a one year high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.69.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3299998 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.97.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,697,982. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. Insiders have sold a total of 226,432 shares of company stock worth $5,663,529 over the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

