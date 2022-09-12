Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 70,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

