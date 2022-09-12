Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $51.55 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $51,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $189.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

