Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

BIR stock opened at C$11.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

