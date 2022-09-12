Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after buying an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 177,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

