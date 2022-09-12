American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.19 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.51.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

