Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMR opened at $142.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.