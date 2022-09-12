Albert Dacosta Sells 30,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paragon 28 Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -42.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
Paragon 28 Company Profile
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
Further Reading
