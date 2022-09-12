Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Reduced by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $259.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.