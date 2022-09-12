AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of AdvanSix worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $36.29 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

