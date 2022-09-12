Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 54,080 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

PYPL stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

