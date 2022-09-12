Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 13.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 185,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra stock opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.79. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $174.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

