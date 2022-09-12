Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.85 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $174,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

