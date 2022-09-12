Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $121.67 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.