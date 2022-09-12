Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

PLD opened at $129.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

