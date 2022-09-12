Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
