Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.5 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

NYSE ORI opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.