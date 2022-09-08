Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,650,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $154.43 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

