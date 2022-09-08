Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $375,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $199.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

