Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 62,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.