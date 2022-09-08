United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

