Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.89.

TMTNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

