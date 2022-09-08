The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

