Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.