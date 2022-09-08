Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

