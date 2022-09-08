Sei Investments Co. Has $670.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.