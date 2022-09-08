RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 2,537 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.