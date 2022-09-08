Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,868 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

