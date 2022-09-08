Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

FOXA stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

