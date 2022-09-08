Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,822 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 68.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 43.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 13.0% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica Trading Up 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE:CMA opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

