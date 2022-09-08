Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.84 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of CACI International worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

