Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.66 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bill.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

BILL opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

