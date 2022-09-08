Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Masco by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 263,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Masco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

