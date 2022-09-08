Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Penumbra worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $185.90 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

